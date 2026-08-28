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Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A "Stupid Piece Of Sh-t"

Cameron Brink Calls Enes Kanter A “Stupid Piece Of Sh-t” And Social Media Has Her Back

Since it’s been such a hot topic, Brink was asked about Kanter’s stunt ahead of Monday's game against the Atlanta Dream.

Published on August 28, 2026
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A woman in a purple basketball jersey with "Los Angeles" on it making an expressive face, and a man holding a sign that says "WOMAN noun. adult human female".
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For someone who wants to join the WNBA, Enes Kanter sure has a way to make enemies out of his possible future teammates.

The latest WNBA player to take aim at his trolling over trans sports rights is Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink.

Since it’s been such a hot topic, Brink was asked about Kanter’s stunt ahead of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Dream, saying the controversy has been blown out of proportion, but had harsher words for Kanter. 

“I mean, that’s such a big question. For me personally, when it comes to the trans issues that I believe you’re talking about, I think it’s a non-issue, and I think it’s people trying to come for the trans community, and I just don’t stand for that. I think what, I don’t even know what the f—k his name is, Enes Kanter, he’s a stupid piece of sh-t, and I think a lot of people think that. I think he’s just trying to stay relevant.” 

She prefers to look at the renewed interest in women’s sports and the fans who are watching “for the right reasons,” saying, “It’s great that we can all talk about things that are important and hard and you can have your opinions on that.”

However, for her, the trans debate is “a non-issue right now and trying to use it for clickbait, for views, for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community is just really low.” 

Brink’s no-holds-barred opinion of Kanter is just the latest to dismiss his WNBA declaration.

After he and Royce White said they were attempting to join the WNBA, he attended a Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever, wearing a shirt that read “WOMAN noun. adult human female” as he sat along the baseline.

In the third quarter, he got a rise out of the Sky’s Natasha Cloud when she approached him while yelling and pointing. Her teammates held her back, and Kanter was escorted out of the arena.

Days later, he was officially banned from Wintrust Arena, with Sky owner Michael Alter saying it was because Kanter demonstrated to us unequivocally that he has the potential to be a threat. That he is not able to control himself to the extent where we can be comfortable that he may [not] step towards the court again and towards the players.”

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See social media’s reaction to Brink’s unfiltered response to Kanter’s grift below.

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