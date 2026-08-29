Subscribe
Close
Recent

Ye Fights Antisemitic Rants Being Mentioned In Discrimination Lawsuit

Kanye West’s Fighting Against Antisemitic Rants Being Mentioned In Black Employee Discrimination Lawsuit

Benjamin Provo claims he suffered from “severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation" by Kanye West.

Published on August 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 22, 2022
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kanye West’s antisemitic era, filled with countless tweets and bizarrely offensive interviews, didn’t just get him canceled by way of his Gap and adidas partnerships —and still plague his performing capabilities— but now they are getting brought up in court.

Only it’s regarding a lawsuit about his disparaging another group of people. As TMZ reports, Benjamin Provo used to work at the now-closed Donda Academy as a security guard before accusing the rapper of discriminating against the school’s Black employees.

His suit claims he suffered from “severe discrimination, harassment and retaliation” by West.

Provo intended to show Ye’s hate with several of his Twitter rants, like when he posted an outfit of the day while wearing a Klan robe, and other posts that read, “I’m a Nazi,” another read “Let’s see if y’all give that money back,” “I love Hitler. Now what b-tches” and “I used to f-ck employees in my office.”

Ye says the antisemitic rhetoric has nothing to do with the case and should be disregarded in reaching a fair resolution, but Provo’s side feels differently.

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other Black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit claims. “Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

There was also a pay disparity, with white employees reportedly being paid $5 more per hour.

Provo was fired for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, which he said were meaningful because he was Muslim. In the suit, Provo alleges that someone close to Ye told him, “Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’”

Provo’s filing argues that forcing him to cut his dreads to continue working was forcing him to choose “between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability.” 

Aside from Black staff, Ye expressed displeasure with Black activists and leaders in the civil rights movement by allegedly requiring “that anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and other prominent figures in the Black community.”

Fellow Black former Donda worker Trevor Phillips filed a similar lawsuit as Provo and alleged he had bizarre directives like suggesting all students be forced to shave their heads and building a jail in the school.

Provo is seeking $35,000 in damages.

See social media’s reaction to the school’s environment below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://twitter.com/err_i_kuh/status/1775534799882453111?s=20

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/solemarks/status/1775206728633643452?s=20

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

https://twitter.com/The_LungStealer/status/1775311818954522629?s=20

15.

16.

17.

https://twitter.com/ImLegalDope_/status/1775260159289458782?s=20

18.

https://twitter.com/lonedarkeese/status/1775339531278897217?s=20

19.

20.

https://twitter.com/khatgnosis/status/1775340267123466440?s=20

Related Tags

antisemitism kanye west lawsuit

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Shows Support For Lil Durk, Pulls Up To Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Signs Executive Order To Rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America"

Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled After Renaming Lake Ontario

Hip-Hop Wired
28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere

5 Samuel Monroe Jr. Movies That Showcase His Incredible Talent

Global Grind
Two well-dressed Black men, one in a suit and the other in a black shirt, standing and sitting in a modern living room setting.

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 First Look Images Are Here & Things Are Looking Messy

Global Grind
Trending
A man with a beard wearing a black jacket stands in a crowd. A woman with dark hair and dark makeup poses in a black leather outfit on a city street at night.
15 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Who Is “Goth Baddie” Pinkchyu? The Girl Drake Flew Out For A Second Date

Comments
Time100 Sports Gala - Inside
13 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Investigating LeBron James’ $300 Million Loan

Comments
Aaliyah & Damon Dash
Recent  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Dame Dash Reveals Aaliyah’s Last Texts With Him Before Her Death

Comments
NBA: FEB 20 Heat at Mavericks
13 Items
Beauty  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Dwyane Wade Shaves Off His Beard & Lookalike Jokes Pour In

Comments
Robert Townsend's New Documentary "Making The 5 Heartbeats" Special Screening
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By tonyapendleton

‘The Five Heartbeats’ Actor Michael Wright Dead At 70

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close