2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Postponed Until 2021 Because Of Coronavirus

As the sports world continues to adjust to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, another huge event has been upheaved.

The International Olympic Committee or IOC has officially postponed the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo–likely until 2021. IOC member Dick Pound revealed the news to USA Today’s Christine Brennan that the games will not begin this summer as planned.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

As recent as March 17, Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto was pushing for everything to go as planned, as his city has been putting together facilities for the 2020 games for years, not to mention the economic boost the host city famously gets from the number of athletes, families, and fans that flock.

“A complete Olympics is what we are aiming for,” she said, per BBC Sport. “We will do our utmost to prepare [to hold the Olympics] as scheduled so that the International Olympic Committee will be convinced we are capable of hosting the games.”

Logistically trying to reschedule the Olympics is a nightmare. Not only have athletes training regimens been interrupted, but their plans to be at their peak when the games begin have been ruined. You also can’t forget what it takes to refund all the deposits on hotel rooms and making sure no other major sports competitions are going on 2021 that could cause some athletes to be unavailable. However, this is only the latest sports issue that has arisen and disrupted because of coronavirus with the NFL and NBA seasons is also up in the air.