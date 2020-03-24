The Carolina Panthers Set To Release Cam Newton After Failing To Secure Trade

When the NFL does come back, barring any delay due to the coronavirus epidemic teams will be looking very different.

Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

ESPN’s NFL Insider, Adam Schefter is reporting that the Carolina Panthers will be moving on from Cam Newton today (Mar.24). The organization has come to the decision to release Newton after failing to secure a trade for the quarterback.

When the Panthers do finally cut ties with Newtown, it will end a nine-year relationship between the team and the quarterback they drafted. Releasing Newton would save the team $19.1 million in cap space for 2020 and leave $2 million in dead money, Spotrac reports.

Insiders believed Newton’s time in Carolina was done following the Panther’s decision to sign Teddy Bridgewater to a free agent deal Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last Tuesday. The organization also signed XFL standout quarterback, P.J. Walker, to deal on Monday ESPN’s David Newton reports.

Rapoport also noted that the Panthers gave Newton to seek a trade at the start of free agency. Cam disputed that claiming the team “manipulated the narrative” and stating in a comment under a Panthers’ Instagram post, “You forced me into this.”

When he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2011, the 30-year-old has been the team’s starting QB since the 2019 season. A Lisfranc injury in his foot sidelined Newton following two bad starts. In 2018 a shoulder injury ended his year early and required offseason surgery plus rehab that led into training camp.

With Cam likely gone now, the Panthers will look to Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting quarterback. We are curious to see where Newtown will end up.

Cam now joins Jameis Winston, who lost his job to Tom Brady, who is now the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Photo: Charlotte Observer / Getty