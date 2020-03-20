“Excited, Humble & Hungry”: Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Tom Brady’s officially taken the field under Bill Belichick’s tutelage for the last time, and will now be coached by Bruce Arians.

That’s right– Tom Brady is officially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ starting quarterback after spending the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots where he competed in 9 super bowls and won six. The monetary details of the deal are being kept under wraps, but the deal is said to be for two years. The 42-year-old took to Instagram Friday morning to reveal where he’d begin his fresh start, noting that he was “hungry.”

“Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that … you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” wrote Brady on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Head Coach Bruce is excited to have Brady in the pocket as well since the quarterbacks like veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston have been on the Bucs roster recently.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” Arians said in a statement. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Suddenly the Bucs are frontrunners in the NFC South as Brady will take on Matt Ryan and Drew Brees twice a year. But with a talented receiver core in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and two Gronkowski-sized tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, things just got interesting.