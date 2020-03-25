Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Mom Is In A Coma After Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

As we continue to combat the coronavirus global pandemic, the stories are continuing to get sadder.

Minnesota Timberwolves star, Karl-Anthony Towns, revealed that his mom, Jacqueline Cruz, is fighting for her life. Last night, the pro baller detailed painfully that his mother is now in a medically-induced coma after battling coronavirus symptoms and had to be put on a ventilator.

Townes who was born and raised in New Jersey, said both of his parents were feeling sick over the past week and were tested for COVID-19. While his mother was admitted into the hospital, his dad, Karl Sr., was released and told to quarantine in his home.

In the nearly six-minute video, Towns states:

“I think it’s important that everyone understands the severity of what’s happening in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life is right now could help, so I decided to do this video and give you an update of where I’m at. I was told early last week my parents weren’t feeling well. My first reaction to her was to go seek medical attention immediately. There’s no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital. And after a couple days of not showing any signs of improvement, I was very adamant on the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation.”

“Specifically, my sister told her she needs to get checked for corona. I don’t think anyone really understood what it was, with deteriorating condition. She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can.”

“She just wasn’t getting better,” Towns continued. “Her fever was never cutting from 103, maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds, and then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating. She was deteriorating — and we always felt that the next medicine would help. This is the one that’s going to get it done. This mixture is going to get it done.”

Damn.

Townes and his family assumed his mom had the coronavirus, but at one point, she did start to feel better and thought she was “turning a corner” before she got worse.

“She was feeling great. We talked, and she felt she turned the corner; I felt she was turning the corner. I knew there was more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction. They said that she went sideways and things had went sideways quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse, and she was confused by everything, and I’m trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.”

Many are rallying behind KAT, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and is asymptomatic sent some words of encouragement to his NBA brethren in a tweet.

Stay strong @KarlTowns God has got you ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/krEvbzRXnI — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 25, 2020

Our thoughts are with Karl and the Townes/Cruz family. We hope his story helps show people how dangerous the coronavirus outbreak is. You can watch the entire video below.

