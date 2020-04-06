We Shall See: Tekashi 6ix9ine Vows To Stop Online Trolling

Recently released snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine is vowing to be on his best behavior now that he is a “free man.”

Last week, Tekashi 6ix9ine secured an early release from prison thanks in large part to fears of catching the coronavirus. TMZ is reporting that the “rapper” will not be partaking in his favorite past time… online trolling. The celebrity gossip site caught up with 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, and he claims his client has no social media restrictions while on 5-year supervised probation, and that he will not be practicing his old online habits.

Per TMZ:

While 69’s probation officer will be monitoring everything Tekashi posts on social media, we’re told 6ix9ine will not post anything inflammatory and will use his discretion and common sense when he uses social media.

As we first reported … Tekashi was sprung from prison early after a judge signed off on a request to get out to avoid infection from the coronavirus. 6ix9ine is now on supervised release in-home incarceration, which isn’t that much different from the way we’re all living.