Drake & Joe Budden Squash Their “Storied” Beef Over Instagram Live

If there is any silver lining to take away from this coronavirus global pandemic is that its making people realize that petty issues are no longer worth holding on to.

Case in point, the “storied” beef between Drake and fellow rapper turned media personality Joe Budden now seems to be behind them. On Sunday (Apr.5), Drizzy decided to hop on Joe Budden’s Instagram Live session, and it seemed like the “tension” between both of them was overblown.

For those who need a quick refresher, the trouble all began when Joe Budden shared his opinion on Drake’s album Views, pointing out the 6 God sounded “uninspired.” Aubrey responded, calling Budden a “one-hit wonder,” and the two of them exchanged jabs back and forth.

Now, during the live session, Budden was quick to hark on the fact the two rappers have never crossed paths, saying, “You’re the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason.” The “Tootsie Slide” crafter responded that “I just don’t see you. We’re never in the same place.” Budden jokingly retorted, “Cause I’m too broke?” and Drake, with his great sense of humor, “I didn’t want to say it.”

Joe then decided to put on his media personality hat and use the opportunity to ask Drake for an interview, and he claimed he’s down “when the album’s ready.” Joe pointed out that Drake’s answer wasn’t concrete, stating, “You’ve been saying that for a year, and now I have a whole leaked album with like 30 Drake joints.”

Drake went on to point out that all of those “leaked” songs were old joints. Well, we’re happy to see these two are on good terms now. You can watch the entire exchange below.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty