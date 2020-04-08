Kentucky Coach John Calipari Provides Update On Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother’s Battle With Coronavirus

Back in March, Minnesota Timberwolves star, Karl-Anthony Towns, revealed that his parents were battling coronavirus like symptoms with his mom having to be put in a medically induced coma. His former college coach, John Calipari, provided an update on the situation.

Monday (Apr.6), the University of Kentucky coach revealed in a Facebook video Karl’s mom, Jacqueline Cruz, is still hospitalized in the ICU and fighting while not providing details on her prognosis. Karl Sr. thankfully is home and is providing updates on his wife’s health Calipari revealed.

“I would say to everybody out there … Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital. She’s fighting, she’s there, we get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU. Keep praying for her. Send her unbelievably positive thoughts. I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. But it’s been a tough road.”

Towns broke down as he painfully explained that while his dad was spared the worst symptoms, his mother, unfortunately, faced the brunt of it having to be eventually put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.

“She was feeling great. We talked, and she felt she turned the corner; I felt she was turning the corner. I knew there was more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction. They said that she went sideways and things had went sideways quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing, and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse, and she was confused by everything, and I’m trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.”

We will continue to keep the Towns family in our thoughts.

