Kevin Garnett Vows Not To Do Business With “Snake Motherf*ckers” & Disses Timberwolves Owner In The Process

The relationship between the owners of sports team and the athletes that play for those teams has not been very well documented in years prior to social media. But now, thanks to the transparent nature of the world we are living in, everything in the dark before is coming to the light.

In the past when the masses may have had to wait decades to find out what really happened behind the scenes via books, is now being discussed after just one year on podcasts.

So stories like those of Kevin Garnett saying the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves reneged on his word when legendary coach Flip Saunders passed away is not surprising.

Garnett told Shams Charania of The Athletic that before the death of former ‘Wolves CEO Flip Saunders, Glen Taylor, current owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, agreed to make Garnett a part of the ownership group that would succeed Taylor, or make him a member of the front office. Apparently, both of those options are off the table, and they fell off the table when Flip Saunders died.

Glen knows where I’m at, I’m not entertaining it. First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, he’s getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that,” he explained. “I thought he was a straight-up person, straight up businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him.”

Despite Taylor’s dealings leaving a sour taste in Garnett’s mouth, the NBA champ still appreciates playing in and for Minnesota but is ready to move on.

“There’s no reason to complain. Just continue to move on. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I cherish. At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I love my Timberwolves, I’ll always love my guys, I’ll always love the people who f–k with me there. I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with snake mu’f–kas. I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like,” he added.

Garnett is now 43-years-old and has openly voiced his desire to be a part of an NBA front office and, more specifically, be apart owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves– the franchise that drafted him into the NBA and the place he played for the first 11 seasons his career.