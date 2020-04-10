LeBron James Says “Closure” Will Be Tough If This NBA Season Isn’t Finished

The NBA playoffs should be starting in ten days. Instead of players preparing for a playoff run, they are stuck in their homes or at least should be. Players have gone to TikTok, Instagram live and a myriad of other ways to try to keep themselves entertained, along with keeping in contact with their fans.

LeBron James has been indulging in some of those some actions, but he has an added layer to his routine: checking the news for the latest on coronavirus news. He is eager to see if his Los Angeles Lakers will have the opportunity to continue pursuit of the championship they have been chasing this season.

James has been pretty optimistic that the NBA season will resume, and they will have the chance to reach a solid conclusion to the season. With that optimism, James understands that the safety of the fans and the player’s comes first.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season,” James said from his home Wednesday on a conference call with Lakers beat reporters.

This past summer, the Lakers radically overhauled their entire roster to bring in Anthony Davis. The blockbuster traded included most of the pieces the Los Angeles Lakers had drafted over the last four seasons. They traded for Anthony Davis included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple draft picks.

The risk and roster overhaul was paying dividends before last season was indefinitely postponed. James had led the Lakers to a 49-14 record, good for second-best in the NBA behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. They had the best record in the conference and were a comfortable five and a half games ahead of the closest team to them, which happened to be the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I can have some satisfaction on what our team has been able to do this year (with) a first-year coach, first-year system, a whole new coaching staff, bringing on so many new pieces to our team this year,” James told Lakers beat reporters. “I honestly didn’t think that we would be able to come together as fast as we did, just having so many new pieces (and) bringing in Anthony.”

LeBron makes an excellent point. In the first season of the post Warriors dynasty, the playoffs were shaping up to be the best and most unpredictable we have seen in quite some time.

The Bucks had the best record, but the Lakers had arguably the best duo. The Clippers had Kawhi Leonard, who willed the Raptors to the NBA title as the lone superstar, he was now paired with Paul George. Then there were the Raptors, who lost Kawhi, but were still proving to be a reliable team with championship pedigree, they had the 4th best record in the NBA. Then there were the Celtics and Heat, both teams were overachieving, and many believed they could be primed for some upsets. Then you had teams with high expectations coming into the season like the Jazz and Sixers, who had what it took on paper to wreak havoc.

But unfortunately, it’s looking more and more like this NBA season will end as it was on that terrible March 11 evening.