BBB Dreaming: LaVar Ball Looking To Lure NFL Players To Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand made its “triumphant” return back in February, launching a new website, now the brand’s owner has his eyes set on luring more big-name athletes to rep it.

The boisterous leader of the Ball clan hasn’t changed one bit despite the Big Baller Brand still looking real shaky. Speaking with TMZ exclusively, LaVar Ball revealed he not only wanted to lure possible NBA draft prospects to the brand but also NFL players as well. He claims his deals will be very different from other sports apparel brands like Nike and adidas and could the athletes up to $40 million.

Per TMZ:

LaVar tells us his vision for BBB athletes is to have an ownership stake in their products … and rather than getting fixed money upfront — they’ll get a percentage of ALL their sales going forward!!

“The guys that I want to be involved with, I want them to believe in themselves,” LaVar says. “So, I would give them 40 percent of the profit of what they make.”

Ball continued, “I’m not going to give them the 5-year, $10 million deal. Because everybody’s like, ‘Oh, he’s passing up $10 million!’ Like, nah, if you really believe in yourself and you’re going to be the head of a franchise, you’d rather have ownership.”

LaVar says the math is pretty simple … if a guy sells a million shirts worldwide at $100 apiece, and gets 40 percent of the profit, he can make $40 MIL on his first deal no problem!!