Following Fraud Allegations, LaVar Ball Announces Return Of Big Baller Brand — Here’s What He Had To Say

For the past 10 months, the Big Baller Brand has been shut down, but now LaVar Ball and his clothing company are back. There had already been many reported issues regarding the company’s customer service, but things took an illegal turn for the worst when fraud allegations involving co-founder Alan foster surfaced.

“The original iteration of the Big Baller Brand website appeared to be shut down in April 2019. That came after ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne reported Lonzo Ball believed Foster stole approximately $1.5 million from his personal and business accounts,” BleacherReport writes, adding “Foster held a 16.3 percent ownership stake in the Big Baller Brand, but Lonzo told Shelburne and Lavigne he had severed all ties with him.”

LaVar Ball hit Twitter earlier today to announce the company’s return and in that announcement, he claimed the Big Baller Brand is “better than ever.” “Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience,” the announcement reads. “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website BigBallerBrandInc.com. I want to thank our loyal fans for patiently waiting for the relaunch and continuing to grow with our family,” it went on to say. Check that out below.

Hit up the site here and chime in with your thoughts.