Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Tom Brady Leaving The New England Patriots

By now I’m sure you know Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. This past March, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marking the first time he will suit up in a uniform other than the Patriots in his career.

Bill Belichick has commented on the departure of Brady for the first time and said that the situation is already water under the bridge.

“We’re really focused on this season and trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as we can be this year,” Belichick told ESPN on Monday.

Brady’s departure from the Patriots leaves them in a precarious position. Last season they had a top-three defense in the NFL. But their offense, then guided by Brady, was struggling mightily. So with Brady gone, it leaves them with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

The Patriots have the23rd overall pick in the first round. The top two QB prospects, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa will likely be gone. However, there are quite a few sets of second-tier options the team may consider, but they might have to trade up to get some of these guys. Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Jacob Eason (Washington) and Jake Fromm (Georgia)

Brady made an appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM Radio Show last week and discussed why he chose to move on.

“So why would I choose a different place? It’s because it was just time, I don’t know what to say other than that. I had done everything—I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, incredible group of people—and that will never change.”

The Patriots have been wreaking havoc on the AFC for the past two decades, but a very challenging rebuild is ahead of them if they wish to remain in contention for the coming years.