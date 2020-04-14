DaBaby Announces New Album “Blame It On Baby” Dropping Friday

Most of the world has been stuck at home with nothing better to do for the majority of the last 30 days, so it shouldn’t be a surprise DaBaby is might be set to release another album or project. However, when you consider he has released four projects in the past 22 months, it would be shocking that he has the ability to record and release this much music.

Baby Talk 5, Blank Blank, Baby On Baby, and KIRK are the four projects he has released since June 2018, and all have done better than the previous, akin to a 2016 Future Hendrix.

Da Baby appeared to have dropped a hint of the project coming as soon as Friday. “Blame It On Baby” is the expected name of the project. It should be noted that on April 1, Da Baby released a single Find My Way, and what better way to follow up a single than with a project?

“‘BLAME IT ON BABY,’” he wrote on Instagram. “THIS FRIDAY MF! #ImCutLikeDat.”

The album cover reflects the times as he pairs his colorful durag with a face mask– something we’ve all become familiar with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news of the album comes as good news since DaBaby has been tied up in several legal issues lately. Back in March, he was under fire for slapping a woman in a club after a camera was shoved in his face. After apologizing, the alleged victim claimed it wasn’t enough.

“I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology,” Tyronesha Laws said after the rapper was forced to apologize but still made fun of the incident in a skit with comedian Michael Blackson. “I was embarrassed. I had people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages, people seeing me at my job like, ‘You’re the girl that got slapped.’ It’s embarrassing. My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation.”