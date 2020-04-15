Will Sporting Events Return In Time For Summer? Dr. Fauci Thinks It’s Possible [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci is weighing in on whether or not it’s possible to bring sporting events back by summertime. In an interview with Peter Hamby, Fauci said it could happen, as long as fans are not invited to the arena and players are screened for coronavirus weekly.

“People are still holding out hope for some kind of abbreviated baseball season this summer, college football will start in late August, NFL right after that,” Hamby states, following up with “Do you think those sports seasons are in jeopardy. Are we gonna have college football this fall?”

“There’s a way of doing that,” Dr. Fauci replied, adding “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, you know, wherever you wanna play. Keep them very well surveilled… have them tested, like every week. Make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out.”

According to ESPN, this interview comes after fans were polled about whether or not they’d be in attendance if games resumed. “Fauci’s comments come a week after 72% of Americans polled by Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business said they would not attend if sporting events resumed without a vaccine for the coronavirus. Just 13% of Americans said they would feel comfortable attending games the way they had in the past,” the site reports.

