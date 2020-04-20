FaZe Clan Partners Up With The NFL For 2020 “Draft-A-Thon” & Exclusive Merch

Bad boys of the gaming world FaZe Clan is linking up with the NFL for a good cause.

Announced today (Apr.20), FaZe Clan will be participating in the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon that will take place during the league’s first-ever virtual draft on April 23-25. The Draft-A-Thon will help benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to health care workers and others who are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.

As part of its participation and to help commemorate the historical event, FaZe Clan and the National Football League teamed up to create iconic, limited-edition video game inspired merch that will be released on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft. This will be the first time the NFL has collaborated with a gaming organization to release clothing.

The exclusive merchandise collection features a $40 short sleeve t-shirt and $80 hoodie that features 990s/early 2000s football arcade games that FaZe Clan talent grew up playing inspired by the virtual draft.

Speaking about the collaboration, FaZe Clan founder, Faze Banks stated:

“It’s an absolute honor for FaZe Clan to be teaming up with the NFL and personally a dream come true. Our merch collab and participating in the Draft-A-Thon will be the first time a lot of traditional sports fans and NFL fans will be introduced to esports, so this isn’t only a huge moment for FaZe Clan, but it’s big for esports in general.”

The collaboration between the NFL and FaZe Clan marks the second time the entities have worked together. The partnership between FaZe Clan and the NFL began back in 2019 at the NFL Kick-Off Day and further continued with the league hosting members of the gaming organization at Super Bowl LIV earlier this year.

The Draft-A-Thon will be live-streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and featured in live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes during the 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25). If you want to donate directly, you can head to NFL.com/RELIEF, and there is also a text-to-donate option.

FaZe Clan also has its Fight2Fund initiative, a weekly online pro-am tournament on Twitch that has already raised roughly $125,000 in four weeks to those affected by COVID-19. FaZe Clan has also teamed up with Verizon acting as their preferred gaming partner in their #PayItForwardLIVE initiative through weekly gaming events focused on supporting small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Photo: FaZe Clan / NFL