Larsa Pippen Sets The Record Straight After Scottie’s NBA Earnings Are Detailed In ‘The Last Dance’

If you tuned into The Last Dance on Sunday night, you were watching when Scottie Pippen’s $18 million contract with the Chicago Bulls became the focus of the episode.

Well, Scottie’s wife Larsa Pippen took to Twitter to set the record straight — and the fact is, Scottie made more than Michael Jordan did over the span of his basketball career.

“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance,” she tweeted, alongside a Bleacher Report article that read “Career Earnings: $109,192,430. Scottie Pippen will be remembered for playing the Robin to Jordan’s Batman, but No. 33 actually pulled in almost $20 million more than MJ did during his playing days.”

Michael Jordan made a reported $93.29 million, which according to Bleacher Report, even includes MJ’s 18-month baseball hiatus. Check out Larsa’s tweet below.