Genius: The-Dream Starts Free OnlyFans Page Alongside ‘Sextape 4’ Album

The-Dream has found another way to connect with his biggest fans while pushing his latest album.

To celebrate the release of his new baby making instructional *coughs* album, Sextape 4, The-Dream has decided to go the OnlyFans route. No, The-Dream is not on the page, and you don’t have to pay to follow it, plus it features different women seductively dancing to tracks from the project while pointing followers in the direction of the featured models. The first model to kick things off on the site was Kayla Marie, followed by a growing list of others.

The-Dream has just launched on OnlyFans to celebrate the fourth instalment in his Sex Tape series; #SXTP4! Head over to OnlyFans for an #exclusive premier: https://t.co/cDtdq8s1NA pic.twitter.com/QdnEEzO4lq — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) April 22, 2020

Billboard exclusively reported The-Dream was using the site that has become one of the tools to help those stuck in their homes due to the quarantine and are BIG HORNY to connect with his most loyal fans.

Per Billboard:

Dedicated to his biggest followers, The-Dream will keep his role as a sensual servant intact and will allow supporters to perform choreography to his latest tracks. The first video will feature dancer Kayla Marie slowly winding to the singer’s project standout, “Wee Hours.” In hopes of forging a stronger bond with his listeners, the subscription-based site will be free of charge.

The publication also reports The-Dream will eventually “integrate his charity and implement more personal fan interaction” once more people follow the site, and more tantalizing content is available. This is honestly a great decision on his part because he doesn’t have to worry about being flagged by social media sites like Instagram, who are pretty strict when it comes to posting sex-related content.

So if your curious and want to see what is going on The-Dream’s OnlyFans page, you can head here. We are not judging you at all if it leads to a deep dive into the site and its collection of xxx content.

Photo: Marcus Ingram / Getty