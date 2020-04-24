Smart Move?: 2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurants Will Open For Dine-In Service

If you been itching to sit down in a restaurant again and enjoy a meal, 2 Chainz’s joints are open.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ, 2 Chainz’s business partner, Snoop Dillard, and co-owner of the two Atlanta restaurants Escobar Restaurant and Tapa said both establishments will be open for dine-in service. He made sure to point out that customer safety will be prioritized.

The celebrity gossip site was told workers will have their temperatures checked when they clock in, will be required to wear gloves, cooks will have to wear a mask, and patrons will be given single-use menus. If a worker does begin to show coronavirus symptoms, they will be asked to go home and quarantine for 14-days.

Before the decision was made to fully open, both restaurants were only doing take-out orders due to coronavirus restrictions. But with Georgia’s bonehead Governor, Brian Kemp, recklessly easing those restrictions, 2 Chainz and Dillard are putting back a good portion of the restaurants furloughed staff back to work.

We’re told sales at both locations have been down 95% during the shutdown, and the restaurants were forced to furlough around 80% of its staff.