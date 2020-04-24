Smart Move?: 2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurants Will Open For Dine-In Service

If you been itching to sit down in a restaurant again and enjoy a meal, 2 Chainz’s joints are open.
Speaking exclusively with TMZ, 2 Chainz’s business partner, Snoop Dillard, and co-owner of the two Atlanta restaurants Escobar Restaurant and Tapa said both establishments will be open for dine-in service. He made sure to point out that customer safety will be prioritized.
The celebrity gossip site was told workers will have their temperatures checked when they clock in, will be required to wear gloves, cooks will have to wear a mask, and patrons will be given single-use menus. If a worker does begin to show coronavirus symptoms, they will be asked to go home and quarantine for 14-days.
Before the decision was made to fully open, both restaurants were only doing take-out orders due to coronavirus restrictions. But with Georgia’s bonehead Governor, Brian Kemp, recklessly easing those restrictions, 2 Chainz and Dillard are putting back a good portion of the restaurants furloughed staff back to work.
The decision to allow dine-in service comes on the heels of the debate over Kemp’s rushed plan to open the state. While Brian Kemp gave the green light for spas, beauty salons, barbershops, and bowling alleys to reopen, Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms is urging citizens to stay home, be responsible and cautious.
Fellow Hip-Hop artist Killer Mike announced that he was not reopening his barbershops even though the restrictions were lifted.
Fellow ATL native, SO SO Def Ceo, Jermaine Dupri, also called Kemp’s decision the ease restrictions the “Okie Doke” and urged the Black community not to spend their money in reopened businesses.
We are interested to see if 2 Chainz’s decision will be met with some pushback.
