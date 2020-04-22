HomeThe FrontRecent

Killer Mike Refuses To Open Georgia Barbershops Despite Stay-At-Home Restrictions Being Lifted

Recent 04.22.20

All Points East Festival - Week Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

This idea that now because numbers deaths and hospitalizations caused by coronavirus are decreasing that we should lift the social restrictions, and a brief halt of the economy is asinine.

Opening the economy once you notice the slow of the spread of the virus and its effects, is jumping out of a plane and noticing the parachute is working by slowing you down, and deciding to take it off. It’s purely idiotic.

Despite reports that beginning Friday, businesses across Georgia will be allowed to re-open after Governor Brian Kemp lifted stay-at-home restrictions, there are a handful of business owners that won’t be removing the parachute mid skydive. Killer Mike, the owner of The Swag Shop barbershop, along with his wife Shay Render, is one of those smart people. Killer Mike told TMZ he is not willing to jeopardize the health of his barbers and customers by forcing them to report to work before this virus is under control, and it’s actually safe to do so.

“Our first concern is the safety of our employees and the safety of our customers,” he explained. “And we have an incentive to open, we could use that incentive, and we definitely wanna make money. [But] at this time, as a business, we aren’t comfortable opening. We’re gonna wait a while before we re-open.”

Killer Mike also addressed the racial disparity that is proving to be apparent with COVID-19. It is disproportionately affecting blacks more than any other group of people. Lifting the restrictions on the economy too soon could prove to be very bad, but it doesn’t look like Killer Mike will be doing so. Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, which is where one of his shops is, in agreeance with the rapper.
https://youtu.be/w2PQEzDawMw

 

Cassius Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
barbershops , Coronavirus , georgia , Killer Mike , Newsletter

Close