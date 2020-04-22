Killer Mike Refuses To Open Georgia Barbershops Despite Stay-At-Home Restrictions Being Lifted

This idea that now because numbers deaths and hospitalizations caused by coronavirus are decreasing that we should lift the social restrictions, and a brief halt of the economy is asinine.

Opening the economy once you notice the slow of the spread of the virus and its effects, is jumping out of a plane and noticing the parachute is working by slowing you down, and deciding to take it off. It’s purely idiotic.

Despite reports that beginning Friday, businesses across Georgia will be allowed to re-open after Governor Brian Kemp lifted stay-at-home restrictions, there are a handful of business owners that won’t be removing the parachute mid skydive. Killer Mike, the owner of The Swag Shop barbershop, along with his wife Shay Render, is one of those smart people. Killer Mike told TMZ he is not willing to jeopardize the health of his barbers and customers by forcing them to report to work before this virus is under control, and it’s actually safe to do so.

“Our first concern is the safety of our employees and the safety of our customers,” he explained. “And we have an incentive to open, we could use that incentive, and we definitely wanna make money. [But] at this time, as a business, we aren’t comfortable opening. We’re gonna wait a while before we re-open.”