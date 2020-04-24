Marshawn Lynch Hands Out ‘Beast Mode’ Masks To Oakland Residents While Riding Cart

Marshawn Lynch is a man of few words but has a huge heart.

Watch out coronavirus, Beast Mode is coming to run you over. On his birthday, Wednesday (Apr.22), Marshawn Lynch was spotted in his hometown of Oakland, California handing ‘Beast Mode’ masks in the most Marshawn Lynch way possible… while riding on a cart.

Twitter user @Kenmeezy shared a video of Lynch performing the handoffs with the caption “Marshawn out here for the people, man!”

Marshawn Lynch was giving out masks with a Beast Mode tag around Oakland ✊ @brgridiron (via @Kenmeezy)pic.twitter.com/RO7lUBojHh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2020

No lies detected.

Marshawn was making sure his fellow Oakland natives were safe and supplying the latest hottest fashion accessory due to the coronavirus epidemic to those who needed them. Lynch also plugged his business by handing out business cards as well with the ‘Beast Mode’ masks.

This isn’t the first time Lynch was out delivering the hot commodity. He was also spotted taking much-needed masks to local food banks and hospitals as well. This shouldn’t come as no surprise being that the running back is very involved in his community, and he always takes care of his hometown.

If you’re looking to acquire your own ‘Beast Mode’ mask, his website is currently down, and once you land on it you’re greeted with the message:

“We’ll be back soon, boss. We’re busy updating Beast Mode Online for you, and we’ll be back as soon as we can. In the meantime, we hope y’all stay safe and healthy, and our stores will remain closed until further notice.”

Bummer.

Still salute to Marshawn Lynch, and while you are here, check out this clip of him appearing on Bar Rescue.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty