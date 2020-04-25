DJ D-Nice Is Bringing Club Quarantine To MTV For Epic One-Night Only Dance Party.

The world’s favorite DJ, D-Nice, is opening Club Quarantine in a larger venue for one night only.

Yesterday (Apr.24), MTV announced that actress, musician, and “GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke” host Keke Palmer will join DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones to co-host the epic one-night dance party, “Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice.”

For the first time in nearly 30 years, MTV will be resurrecting Club MTV, and DJ D-Nice and Keke Palmer are the perfect hosts for the special occasion. With D-Nice at the helm, using the exemplary DJ skills that he puts on display during his Club Quarantine IG Live sessions and Palmer’s singing and dancing skills, we are definitely guaranteed a great night of dancing for a good cause.

D-Nice and Keke will also be joined by friends as well. Special guest appearances include friends LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Common, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donny Wahlberg, Fat Joe, Nicole Scherzinger, La La Anthony, Rita Ora, Pauly D, Steve Aoki, MJ Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, and “Club MTV” original host Downtown Julie Brown, with more surprise special guests to come.

As stated above, the one-night event is to get people to #DanceTogether in their homes as part of MTV’s #Alonetogether. Money raised during the event will help benefit the Save The Music Foundation All participants and viewers can donate by visiting savethemusic.org/dance or texting DANCE to 91999.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice kicks off tonight at 10PM ET/PT.