Scarface Details Battle With COVID-19, Says He Was “Inches Away From Death”

Some good news on the coronavirus front.

Nearly a month after finding out he contracted COVID-19, Houston Hip-Hop legend, Scarface, gave fans an update on his condition, stating he is glad to be alive.

The Fix crafter spoke with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D and revealed that when announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was battling even more health issues.

“I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house.”

In the interview, his blood stint is clearly visible, which he described as his new “lifeline” due to the fact he has to undergo dialysis due to kidney failure.

“I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

Before breaking his silence, Scarface didn’t say much but occasionally spoke with friends during their Instagram Live sessions. Ice T broke the news of Face’s condition to worried fans during a live stream for the Universal Hip Hop Museum Fundraiser.

Ice-T just gave an update on Scarface while appearing on this Hip Hop Museum fundraiser. Said he talked to Face today, and “He had kidney failure. He’s on dialysis now.” — Shawn Setaro (@SameOldShawn) April 23, 2020

The good news comes on the heels of Hip-Hop world losing Fred The Godson to COVID-19. Slim Thug was the first notable Hip-Hop artist to contract the virus but eventually recovered.

We are happy to hear Scarface is on the mend, but the battle rages on. You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty