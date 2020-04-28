2 Chainz Decides Not Reopen ATL Restaurants For Dine-In Service, Feeds The Homeless Instead

Now, this is a great idea, 2 Chainz.

Just days after 2 Chainz’s business partner, Snoop Dillard, told TMZ that they planned on opening up their two Atlanta restaurants Escobar and Tapas, the ATL Hip-Hop star has decided against that idea. Instead, he opted to look out for his community by feeding the homeless.

The “No Lie” rapper fed 120 homeless people on Monday (Apr.27) the same day his Atlanta restaurants were slated to reopen and resume dine-in service.

Dos Necklaces and his business partner handed out the free meals at their downtown Atlanta location, and don’t worry, social distancing was enforced. The folks arriving for a hot meal were 6 feet apart of each other while they waited on line to receive their food. As for what they got, 2 Chainz served them butter garlic chicken pasta and water.

Sounds delicious.

Snoop also hopped in his car and drove around the neighborhood and handed out free meals to people who are living on the streets.

Both of 2 Chainz’s restaurants are still open for take-out service only, which is the safer route to go.

Well done 2 Chainz.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty