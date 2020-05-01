STREAMED: Drake Drops “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Connect For “Say So (Remix),” & More

Drake — Dark Lane Demo Tapes

Drizzy goes Dark. After sliding through with “Toosie Slide” a few weeks ago, Drake unleashes the Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The new compilation arrives two years behind Drizzy’s 2018 double album Scorpion and it is comprised of loosies, leaks, and more.

Prior to releasing this effort, Champagne took to Instagram to unveil the news, confirming that it includes “a lot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes).”

The Toronto emcee brought a few friends along for this offering. Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Giveon, Fivio Foreign, and more pop up on this project. Meanwhile, Noah “40” Shebib, Pi’erre Bourne, Cardogotwings, Southside, Noel Cadastre, Axl Beats and more are among the LP’s producers.

This works as 14-song offering but Drake warned fans not to confuse it with a full-fledged LP. His next official album is currently slated to drop later this year. “My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020,” the chart-topper promised via Instagram.

Take a ride through Dark Lane Demo Tapes below.

Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj — “Say So (Remix)”

Rising star Doja Cat has a hit on her hands with “Say So.” The song originally appeared on her 2019 album Hot Pink but it’s gained more traction this year, climbing all the way up to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Nicki Minaj adds her star power to the song’s official remix.

“Every time I take a break the game be so borin’,” Minaj raps on the track. “Pretty like Naomi, Cassie, plus Lauren / Spittin’ like Weezy, Foxy, plus Lauryn / Ball like the Rams, see? Now, that’s Gordon.”

This is likely something that Doja has been looking forward to for some time. In fact, the “Juicy” artists has been vocal about her love for Nicki in the past. Back in January, she told XXL that she wanted to have Minaj on a track at some point. “I wish there was a Nicki feature,” she said. “I used to make music videos to Nicki’s music.”

Listen to “Say So (Remix)” below.

YG — “Laugh Now Kry Later!”

YG is laughing it up on the release of his newest single, “Laugh Now Kry Later!” Produced by Iceberg, Franchise, and Pasqué, the new banger also allows the Compton rapper to delve into some recent turmoil.

“They just raided my house, they some fuckin’ haters,” he raps on the cut, referencing a January raid that made headlines. “Momma on the phone, like, ‘Gotta be safer’ / Granny on 3-way, sayin’ prayers / Kissin’ on my little babies, gotta see ’em later / The devil ain’t a lie, he a fuckin’ hater.”

Despite any hardships he may rap about there, YG ends the song on a more upbeat note. “I be wearin’ all this gold, tryin’ to be a Laker,” he rhymes. “Everyday ballin’ out, gotta keep it player.”

This is the latest release for YG, but it’s unclear whether it will lead to a new album or mixtape. He released his latest LP, 4REAL 4REAL, back in 2019.

Stream “Laugh Now Kry Later!” below.

Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper — “Baby Mama”

Brandy’s back. The legendary R&B songstress returns to the scene with “Baby Mama,” a new collaboration with Chance the Rapper. Produced by Hit-Boy, the empowering song works as an ode to her daughter and fellow mothers.

“Whole world looking at me, single mama,” she sings over Hit’s production. “This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama / Every day I breathe is for my little mama / I’m every woman and a baby mama.”

Chance joins the track for a verse about the topic at hand, but he approaches it from a different perspective. “I know it’s hard when your baby mama don’t want you,” he rhymes. “Especially if she don’t need you / Especially if she used to feed you / Especially if she used to keep you / Especially if you used to cheat too / Wait, come to think of it, she ain’t ever really need you.”

“Baby Mama” could be a single off Brandy’s long-awaited forthcoming album, her first since 2012’s Two Eleven. “I’ve dedicated the last couple years of my life to my new music, my new project,” she said in a statement, according to Rap-Up. “It’s taken me a while, but I’m so happy about the focus and the work ethic that I’ve put into this project. I’m really proud of it and I finally feel ready to present it to the world.”

Listen to “Baby Mama” below.

Snoop Dogg & Banda MS – “Qué Maldicion”

Snoop Dogg gets his Spanglish on. After teasing the collaboration for some time, The Doggfather links up with Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga on a special bilingual single, “Qué Maldicion.”

“Whenever you say that you need me / Si me necesitas, I’ll arrive, believe me,” Snoop raps on the track before explaining his Spanish bars. “Te digo te amo, that means I love you dearly / And every time you’re gone, I always want you near me”.”

Snoop has often shared his appreciation for this type of music on Instagram, as reported by Remezcla back in 2017. He also showed this in a 2014 interview with Snow Tha Product.

Last year, Snoop teased the Banda MS collaboration during a red carpet interview with the Spanish-language television show “El Gordo Y La Flaca.” “Me and Banda MS have talked,” he said at the time. “We’re going to go in the studio and make some music. It’s gonna happen soon.”

Listen to the genre-bending “Qué Maldicion” below.