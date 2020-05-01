GLD Partners Up With Marvel Entertainment For Bling Inspired By Iconic Superheroes

Hey, true believers, if you ever wanted some bling featuring your favorite Marvel superheroes, this news is for you.

GLD (pronounced gold) has already provided bling to A-list celebrities like Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, as well as top athletes Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and French soccer player Paul Pogba.

The brand also landed a strategic partnership with the NBA and now can add iconic comic book company Marvel Entertainment to that list.

Announced on Thursday (Apr.30), the new multi-year licensing agreement allows GLD’s design team to access Marvel’s massive catalog of intellectual property, including the beloved characters we have seen in the blockbuster Marvel Studios’ films.

Speaking on the partnership, GLD’s co-founder, Christian Johnston added:

“This is a major milestone for GLD. As we approach this partnership with Marvel, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s most recognizable and legendary entertainment brands.”

GLD promises its pieces will “respect the revered design elements” of the iconic comic book characters while staying true to GLD’s unique and fashion-forward signature design style.

The collection officially launches May 2020 and will cost between $79-$99. GLD states that affordable, entry-level pieces that will be offering designs in solid gold with precious stones. The company is allowing comic book fans to vote and for which characters to be featured in the collection by heading here.

The collection definitely looks like its a must-have for comic book enthusiasts.

Photo: GLD / Marvel