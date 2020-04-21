Draymond Green Stirs Up Beef With Kevin Durant Over Golden State Warriors Exit

Much to nobody’s surprise, Draymond Green still has some very harsh words of criticism for former teammate Kevin Durant.

In the summer of 2016, Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to pursue a championship with the Golden State Warriors. In the process, he created a situation where the Warriors were cemented as one of the greatest dynasties of all time. The Warriors made it to five straight finals and won three championships, two with KD.

But during what turned out to be his last year in Golden State, there was massive speculation that Kevin Durant already had one foot out the door and looking toward the next venture in his career. That did not leave Green too pleased at all. There were notable disagreements between the two all season, culminating in Draymond Green being suspended for two games following a “challenge” concerning Durant’s pending free agency.

This is believed to be the incident that basically sealed Durant’s fate out of San Francisco…

Here's why KD was so mad at Draymond 🤬 pic.twitter.com/pub3L5o3my — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2018

Monday, Green appeared on Uninterrupted’s “WRTS: The After Party” and proceeded to sound off on Durant.

“And then you kind of had Kevin [saying], ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do next year,’ and it don’t matter, but it does [matter] because you’re not the only person that has to answer that question,” Green said. “And to be quite frank with you, you’re honestly the last person that has to answer that question because you don’t really say s–t, you don’t say much to the media, if anything, you tell them to ‘Shut the f–k up.’ Well, I don’t tell them to ‘Shut the f–k up.’ I kind of have a conversation. So I’m stuck answering that question all the time. And due to that, there was always an elephant in the room amongst us as opposed to [the Bulls]. They didn’t have that elephant.”

Draymond appears upset that Durant was delaying his decision so long and even more so not giving anybody in the organization any kind of hint as to what he was going to do. Klay and Draymond Green were both publicly stating that they wanted to be Warriors forever, but obviously, KD’s contract factored into that.

It just so happens that almost every player on the Warriors was injured this past year and they were well on their way to a very early lottery pick which leaves us wondering what their roster will look like come next season.