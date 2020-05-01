His Airness: Michael Jordan Once Turned Down A Quick & Easy $100 Million, According To Agent David Falk

Michael Jordan would prefer to remain out of the spotlight as much as possible and a new report proves no amount of money can change that fact.

In a recent interview for WFAN’s “Boomer and Go,” David Falk discussed Jordan’s extreme pickiness when it comes to appearances and projects. According to Falk, his former client once turned down $100 million he would’ve received for doing practically nothing.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk revealed, according to Bleacher Report, adding “God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Falk is right — Jordan’s success provides him the option to turn down any and every opportunity if he wants to. Still, $100 million for two hours? We can only imagine! For more interesting Jordan stories, be sure to tune in to ESPN’s The Last Dance which has been airing every Sunday since April 19. The series includes exclusive footage from the ’97-’98 Chicago Bulls season and some wild stories, like the time MJ went to retrieve Dennis Rodman from his impromptu, mid-season Las Vegas vacation.