The Trailer For Kevin Durant’s Documentary ‘Basketball County: In The Water’ Has Arrived

The sports-related content isn’t slowing up no-time soon, and we are not complaining at all.

The official trailer for Kevin Durant’s Showtime documentary, Basketball County: In The Water, has arrived. Co-executive produced by Durant himself with Quinn Cook and Victor Oladipo, the doc focuses on KD’s hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland, which happens to have supplied professional basketball with the most talent. Hoopers like Olapido, Cook, Jeff Green, Michael Beasley, Markelle Fultz, and Marissa Coleman all came from the ball hot spot.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Durant talked about the importance of the doc and telling the stories about the ballers that come from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“This is a project that is near and dear to my heart.”

“Having grown up in Prince George’s County and with my family residing there today, it’s my life’s mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there. I’m really excited to be partnering with SHOWTIME and for fans to hear from some of the world’s best players about what PG County means to them.”

Basketball County: In The Water premieres on Showtime May 15, 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz