Tory Lanez Starts Dream City Fund To Help Families During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tory Lanez is using his newfound platform for good.

Quarantine Radio creator, Tory Lanez is putting his platform to good use during these trying times. On Monday (May.4), Tory Lanez’s The Dream City Project partnered up with The Dream Center and Amazon Music to launch the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund. As a result of his insanely popular Instagram Live show, the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund will help provide diapers and meals to those deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first donation will cover 100,000 diapers.

Speaking with CNN, Lanez said, “It’s very important for any artist to give back because at some point you were regular, too, when announcing the campaign.” He also added, “At some point, you were a regular person just like everyone else,” Lanez said. “I always tell artists people feel exactly how you (felt) when you were in that place.”

The “Say It” crafter revealed that his motivation to spring to action was based on his own life experiences. Lanez revealed to CNN that he lost his mother to a rare illness when he was just 11-years-old. Now that he is the father of a 3-year-old daughter with respiratory issues, Lanez is well aware of how the coronavirus can affect the less fortunate.

“In a world where we all have homes to go to, nobody’s talking about what a struggle it is for someone who’s homeless right now,” Lanez states. “What a struggle it is for a woman with a child with no home right now. What a struggle it is for a woman with a child with respiratory issues. No one is thinking about that.”

That’s not all Tory is doing to help the cause. He also live-streamed his Social Distancing Tour on YouTube over the weekend, where he performed songs of his latest project New Toronto 3, as well as fan favorites. You can watch it in its entirety below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz