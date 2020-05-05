Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff To Celebrate ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 30th Anniversary with Virtual Block Party & Capsule Collection

Just because we’re stuck inside doesn’t mean block parties can’t ring off.
The traditional kind? Nah. But feel free to check in on any of the upcoming Instagram Lives thanks to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Yup, it’s been that long since Smith told us about how his life got turned upside down.
Smith will be hosting a virtual event, called “Break the Monotony Block Party,” on Instagram Live on May 9 alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff. The 12-hourlong celebration will include 60-minute sets from big-name DJs like Clark Kent, D-Nice, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Just Blaze.
On top of the Virtual Block Party, Smith and Jazzy wanted to give fans a tangible memory of the show’s 30th anniversary by offering up a limited-edition capsule collection called “Fresh Prince / Summertime” that will drop on the Fresh Prince Store. Right now, the site just hosts a countdown, but come May 9, there’ll be gear to cop inspired by the duo, and their warm weather hit “Summertime.”
As part of the block party, a portion of proceeds on May 9 will go to No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in America by ensuring that all kids get the healthy food they need on the daily.
Jazzy Jeff recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how he came up with the idea after DJ’ing on Instagram Live recently and wanting to turn it into something bigger.
“I started live-streaming from home a month ago, every Saturday on IG live and Facebook. I thought, ‘I’m going to DJ and you’re going to dance in your kitchen with your significant other and we’re going to have a good Saturday,'” he said. But the idea came up that it would be cool to do a block party with not just me DJ-ing, but have a full day of some of the best DJs in the world. So I called up some of my friends and said, ‘Let’s make this an all-day thing;’ let’s stay in the house, cook some food, make some drinks, and dance in the kitchen together.”
Peep the times of your favorite DJs below and be ready to tune in.
|Start Time
|End Time
|Artist Name
|Instagram Handle
|12pm ET
|1pm ET
|Neil Armstrong
|@djneilarmstrong
|1pm ET
|2pm ET
|Kayper
|@kayperofficial
|2pm ET
|3pm ET
|Mick
|@mick
|3pm ET
|4pm ET
|DJ Jazzy Jeff
|@djjazzyjeff
|4pm ET
|5pm ET
|Craze
|@crazearoni
|5pm ET
|6pm ET
|Andrea Vandall
|@andreavandall
|5:30pm ET
|6:30pm ET
|Just Blaze
|@justblaze
|6pm ET
|7pm ET
|Bash
|@bashdj
|6:30pm ET
|7:30pm ET
|Venus X
|@venusx
|7pm ET
|8pm ET
|Pope
|@djpope
|7:30pm ET
|8:30pm ET
|Crespo
|@crespothedj
|8pm ET
|9pm ET
|DJ Puffy
|@deejaypuffy
|8:30pm ET
|9:30pm ET
|Four Color Zack
|@fourcolorzack
|9pm ET
|10pm ET
|Dede Lovelace
|@dedelovelace
|9:30pm ET
|10:30pm ET
|Bryan-Michael Cox
|@bryanmichaelcox
|10pm ET
|11pm ET
|DJ Clark Kent
|@djclarkkent
|10:30pm ET
|11:30pm ET
|Noodles
|@noodz
|11pm ET
|12am ET
|DJ D-Nice
|@dnice