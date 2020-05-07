Here’s How You Can Virtually Hangout & Say ‘Whassup” To DJ D-Nice On Instagram

Wanna say whassup to DJ D-Nice?

D-Nice, who has been the MVP during these troubling times thanks to his virtual #ClubQuarantine dance party, was revealed to be one of the big names attached to Budweiser’s remixed “Whassup” campaign. It urges family and friends to check-in on loved ones while America continues to practice social distancing.

Today (May.7), D-Nice will hop on Budweisers Instagram page and field questions from fans, say “whassup” to them while enjoying a Bud.

Hey, who knows he might even be spinning some tunes.

Those who hop join the live session will not only have a chance to chop it up with D-Nice but can also win cool prizes and partake in challenges. D-Nice is the latest celebrity to participate in the Instagram Live sessions that happen weekly at 6PM ET. Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union held a Q&A session and were even joined by Common and Tiffany Haddish, who also confirmed they were quarantining together.

The brand will also be making a donation to the Salvation Army to help those in need directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty