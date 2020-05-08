Alife Announces Ahmaud Arberry Tribute Hoodie: “All Proceeds Will Be Donated To [His] Family”

New York-based retailer Alife has announced a new hoodie release to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was killed in cold blood by a white father-and-son duo, while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia. The murder occurred back in February, but suspects Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were just arrested this week — only after video footage of Arbery’s death enraged the public.

“Justice for Ahmaud Arbery Hoodie is now available. All proceeds will be donated to the family of Ahmaud Arbery,” Alife announced on Instagram, adding “Ahmaud Arbery deserves justice and we want to do our small part.”

Ahmaud Arbery was an unarmed 25-year-old running through the neighborhood he grew up in when he was confronted by the McMichaels, who’d been following him in a pickup truck. After a struggle, in which he tried to defend himself, Arbery was shot dead. Since the footage surfaced, several celebrities used their platforms to speak out against the horrific murder, including Michael Ealy, Ava Duvernay, LeBron James, and more. LeBron wrote on his personal social media accounts:

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!”

We are keeping the Arbery family in our prayers at this time and hoping they get the justice they deserve.