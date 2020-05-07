LeBron James Outraged Over The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery: “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY”

Unarmed people of color being killed while doing absolutely nothing wrong sadly happens way too often.

And the latest offense even has NBA star LeBron James heated. On Feb. 23, Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in Georgia when he was chased down by two men who shot and killed him.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” James wrote over two tweets Wednesday after the video surfaced online. “Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!”

Police have identified the two men who chased him as Brunswick residents 64-year-old Gregory McMichael, and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael. Neither has been arrested or charged, but the investigation is still open. Both claim that they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest because Arbery matched the description of someone who committed a string of recent break-ins in the area.

The newly released video shows the pair of white men in a white pickup truck looking to approach the Black jogger. As soon as the white pickup stops in front of Arbery, he proceeds to just run around the vehicle, which is when a single gunshot is fired. Then, one of the men hopped out of the vehicle and gets physical with the jogger before two more shots are fired from a shotgun.

“There are a number of agencies that can go out and make these arrests today. That is our demand. The men who murdered Ahmaud should be prosecuted,” said attorney Lee Merritt, who also called for District Attorney Thomas Durden, based in Hinesville, to issue an arrest warrant and indict Gregory and Travis McMichael.

Arbery would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, May 7.