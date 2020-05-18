Reebok Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month With “All Types of Love” Collection & Short Film

With pride month taking place in June, Reebok‘s got a special way to commemorate the upcoming 30-day celebration.

The United Kingdom-based company’s 2020 pride collection dresses up some of its most iconic kicks and some new silhouettes in rainbow colors reminiscent of the LGBTQ+ flag. The Classic Leather, Club C 85, Zig Kinetica, Nano X, Forever Floatride Energy, and Instapump Fury is where the brand starts to get colorful with the sneakers’ uppers, laces, or midsoles.

To make the collection even more dope, Reebok’s got some clean apparel options to match. There’s a black tee that reads “All of The Love” in a rainbow script or the understated white tee that features Reebok’s small vector logo in the center of the chest with a rainbow line next to it. Merchandise aside, Reebok is also doing some good for the community with a hefty donation.

“As part of this campaign, Reebok is donating $75K to the It Gets Better Project, an LGTBQ+ outreach program that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the world,” states the press release. “Our hope is to support the It Gets Better Project in inspiring others to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there. It gets better.”

Adding to the movement, Reebok has created a short film that, through letters, shows support written by loved ones and honors a group of individual activists and influencers in the LGTBQ+ community who are fighting for equality. The visual features Twiggy, a choreographer and program director for True Colors United, Wazina, a sexuality educator and co-creator and co-performer for ‘Coming Out Muslim: Radical Acts of Love,’ Dylan, an artist and model for LGBTQ+ modeling agency newpandemics Nali, a dancer and teacher and lastly, June, a trans-health advocate, and model.

Watch the video, entitled Proud Notes, above and cop anything you’d like from the pride collection here.