Former Pizza Hut Employee Contests Theory That Michael Jordan Got Food Poisoning During ’97 Finals

The man who allegedly delivered Michael Jordan’s pizza the night before game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals (“The Flu Game”) is calling bullsh*t on Tim Grover‘s food poisoning theory. Taking some time to chat on The Big Show podcast, the former Pizza Hut employee says he personally made and hand-delivered the pizza to MJ’s hotel room.

“[Craig] Fite, a self-proclaimed Chicago Bulls fan, claims that since everyone knew that the team had been staying at the Park City Marriott for the Finals, he wanted to be the one who handled the order of a large, thin and crispy pizza with extra pepperoni that was assumed to be for one of the players. Fite said he followed all the food prep guidelines and went with the driver to ensure safe delivery,” Complex writes.

According to the site, Fite went on to explain… “I said, ‘Well, I’m delivering it.’ I remember saying this: ‘I will make the pizza, because I don’t want any of you doing anything to it.’ And then I told the driver, you’re going to take me there.”

Fite says there was a ton of cigar smoke coming from Michael Jordan’s room and that Grover opened the door wide enough so that he could get a peek at Michael. Grover’s account differs… he said on The Last Dance that he closed the door because he didn’t have a “good feeling” about the delivery encounter. All in all, Fite is upset about the food poisoning allegation.

“Did you get it diagnosed? Did you go to the doctor? All this is innuendo on their part,” he continued, according to Complex. “One thing I remind everybody is, he was smoking so many cigars. They had windows open. He didn’t have a shirt on or he was in a tank top. At around 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon in Park City, the sun is gone behind that mountain so it gets colder up there.”

Click here to listen to Fite’s full account of what happened and chime in.