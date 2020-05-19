FILA Drops Biggie-Inspired Collection Ahead Of Late Rapper’s 48th Birthday [Photos]

Long live the Notorious B.I.G.!

As we head into what promises to be a very unconventional Memorial Day Weekend, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there is at least a little normalcy to look forward to. That is, even in his death, Biggie continues to reign supreme as one of the most revered entertainers to ever walk the Earth.

FILA is honoring the late rapper by releasing a Biggie-inspired sneaker and apparel collection just before his birthday — and it dropped today.

“The FILA x Biggie Collection is available on FILA.com today, and expands to select retailers on May 21st to coincide with what would have been the rapper’s 48th birthday. The six-piece range includes a T-shirt and visor straight from FILA’s archives, as well as a new sneaker style, with each piece offered in two colorways,” Rolling Stone notes, adding “FILA says the new collection also pays tribute to Biggie’s debut album, Ready to Die, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in September. In addition to the visor and T-shirt (both $25) the collection includes a Ready to Die-inspired sneaker, dubbed the FILA Tennis 88 x Biggie ($90), itself an updated take on the FILA Original Tennis silhouette from the Nineties.”

Check out a couple more photos of the FILA x Biggie collection and join us in wishing B.I.G. a happy, happy birthday.