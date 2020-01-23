Rep Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Biggie During Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Few rappers have left behind a legacy like the Notorious B.I.G.

More than 20 years after his untimely death, the Brooklyn native’s lyrics still ring true– even during President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Like Biggie, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is from Brooklyn and in response to Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow asking “Why are we here?” he shouted on Brooklyn’s finest.

“We are here, sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain,” the New York Democrat responded, adding, “We are here, sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy.”

“We are here, sir, to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow, and if you don’t know, now you know.” The last line –or bar, if you will– is of course from the hit song “Juicy.”

Biggie, born Christopher Wallace grew up in Clinton Hill which is part of Jeffries’ 8th district.

Jeffries must be a Biggie fan because this isn’t the first time he quoted the Brooklyn rapper. Back in 2017, he took to the House floor to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his death, Jeffries spoke on what Wallace meant to New York and ultimately Brooklyn.

“We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world’s most important hip-hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Notorious B.I.G., where Brooklyn at?” Jeffries said.

In other Biggie news, he’s finally been accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Whitney Houston.

The induction ceremony is currently set to be held on Saturday, May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall and will also be showing on HBO and played on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio station.