Ralph Lauren Donates 1.5M Pieces Of Clothing To COVID Relief & Delivers Coffee To Hospital Workers In Hometown Of NYC

Ralph Lauren is stepping up to the plate again amid the coronavirus.

The storied brand is planning to donate about 1.5 million articles of clothing to support those essential workers on the frontlines and their families in this immense time of need. Not only will the shirts keep them fresh and be able to worry about other things, but the donations will be comfortable– something very important for frontline workers who are always on the move.

“The clothing donation includes comfortable loungewear and daily items, such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, and sweaters, and will be donated through charity networks as well as many of the Company’s longstanding Pink Pony partners focused on cancer care,” states the press release.

Launched in 2000, the Pink Pony Campaign is Ralph Lauren Corporation’s global initiative in the fight against cancer. In the US, the foundation makes sure everyone gets quality care through all stages—from screening and diagnosis to treatment and recovery. Internationally, the brand supports a network of charities that help make a difference.

Born Ralph Lifshitz, the brand’s creator, is a born and bred New Yorker from the Bronx. And although he stepped down from his post in 2015, NY is still the brand’s hometown, so they decided to add a personal touch to show the frontline workers more appreciation. Ralph’s Coffee truck will be delivering coffee and baked goods to hospital workers around the New York City area. The truck was recently stationed in front of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Care Center and will be traveling around to other hospitals for the next few weeks.

This is only the latest gesture on Ralph Lauren’s part concerning coronavirus relief efforts. The company also committed to giving $10 million on behalf of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation.