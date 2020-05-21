The Jersey Kevin Garnett Rocked In “Uncut Gems” Sold At Auction To Benefit COVID-19 Relief

The latest athlete to step up and donate to COVID-19 relief is Kevin Garnett.

The Boston Celtic legend came up with a creative idea and decided to auction off the jersey he was rocking in the final scenes of Uncut Gems. The No. 5 white Celtics jersey went up for auction a month ago, and after six people bid back and forth, the piece of memorabilia raised $2,000– and all of it went to Queens Community House.

“Queens Community House (QCH) is a multi-site, multi-service settlement house that serves the diverse neighborhoods of Queens. We serve residents of all ages, races, faiths, and ethnicities while supporting the viability of the borough as a whole,” reads the auction on A24.

Queens has been the epicenter of the coronavirus in New York due to congestion. The healthcare system was stressed at the local Elmhurst hospital that, at the peak, saw hundreds of deaths a day while struggling to maintain proper PPE supplies.

Ironically, in Uncut Gems, the film is set around manic jeweler played by Adam Sandler, who bets on Celtic games and attempts to sell a rare opal at auction. He thought it would solve all his problems and clear all his debts, but it sold for a hell of a lot less than expected, and things got way worse from there. If you haven’t seen the fast-paced, anxiety-inducing film you should– if not for seeing Sandler in a semi-serious role, then for all the meme and gif worthy moments.

Oh, and if basketball isn’t your thing, you missed out on copping the iced out Furby from the film, which just sold for $13,500. You can peep all the goodies from Uncut Gems that were sole for charity, here. Unfortunately, that rare opal wasn’t on the auction block.