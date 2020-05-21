Joey Bada$$ Looking Out For Homeless Students In NYC, Partners With Non-Profit & Donates $25K

In the latest edition of Hip-Hop cares…

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting everyone, one group it’s affecting more than others is homeless students. They depend greatly on the New York City public school system for not just an education but for meals as well. Brooklyn rapper and star of the Wu-Tang: An America Saga series, Joey Bada$$ is shedding light on that on the situation and announced via Instagram that he will be looking out for those kids revealed he is partnering with an NYC non-profit.

In a video announcement he stated:

“Now, this COVID-19 crisis has been tough on a lot of us, but I can only imagine how hard it is on the homeless students. In the New York City public school system, there are about 1.1 million students currently enrolled. Over 110,000 of them are actually homeless. Now that’s about 1 in 10, and 85 percent of those kids are Hispanic or black. And that’s why I’m partnering up The Fund for Schools and the Department of Education to help them stay on track. Please join me in our efforts to support our most vulnerable students prepare for a brighter future.”

He also stated in the post’s caption that he will be donating $25,000 to help the cause. Salute to the Badmon for stepping up and making sure the homeless youth is not forgotten during these troubling times. You can watch his announcement below.

