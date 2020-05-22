STREAMED: Gunna Drops “Wunna,” Styles P Unleashes “Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm,” & More

Gunna — Wunna

One year after Drip or Drown 2, Gunna catches another wave with Wunna. The new 18-song project allows the rising rapper to reconnect with familiar faces for a star-studded affair.

The highly anticipated release features Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and a double dose of Gunna’s mentor, Young Thug. It also includes production from two of Gunna’s most trusted beatmakers in Turbo and Wheezy. Dunk Rock, Tre Pounds, Jasper Harris and more add to the production roster.

Wunna refers to a different side of the buzz-worthy rapper. “It’s an alter ego,” he explained during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “That’s who Wunna is. That’s another guy but it’s still me.”

The album title was inspired by a recent trip to Jamaica. “There were no shows, I got vibes, my friends there, we were just having a good time,” he added in the aforementioned interview. “I felt like I wasn’t really the artist Gunna at the time. That’s how Wunna came to play. The whole trip, everybody just called me Wunna and it stuck.”

Meet Wunna below.

Styles P — Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm

Styles P continues his prolific streak. After releasing S.P. The GOAT: Ghost of All Time and PRESENCE last year, the veteran rhymer unleashes his newest album, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, a tip of the hat to Larry David’s HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fellow Lox emcees Jadakiss and Sheek Louch appear on “Corona Kiss” and “Animals” respectively. The album also features comedians, podcasters, and musicians ItsTheReal (Jeff and Eric Rosenthal).

It’s also a family affair. P’s son Noah Styles produces a couple of the project’s 15 tracks (“Noah and David” and “Homies). Dayzel The Machine, Vinny Idol, and Supa Stylez are among the LP’s other producers.

Styles has talked about his love for Larry David’s Curb on Twitter over the years. He once commented: “Curb your enthusiasm!! One of the greatest shows to ever hit the tube !!!!!” He’s also remarked: “Curb your enthusiasm is hilarious!!!!!!”

Stream Ghost Your Enthusiasm below.

Key Glock — Son of a Gun

Key Glock dropped the Yellow Tape earlier this year. Now he’s back with a second album for 2020 in the form of Son of a Gun, an ode to his mother.

“Lord knows you made a BAD MF,” Glock wrote via social media. “Nobody in dis world can compare to you. You taught me things that my dad didn’t even do. You made shit happen for me when nobody did!! You just like me and I’m just like you. We DONT GIVE A FUCK!!”

The album’s cover features a young Glock and his mother at a correctional facility. “I remember telling you that I couldn’t wait til you get out and come home,” he added in his letter. “Remember going to visitation and spending the lil times we did have together. I remember telling you that I got you..and we was gone be str8!! Now look at ya son.”

Key raps about his mom on the album as well. “Rest in peace to my grandma, yeah, she raised a don,” he rhymes on the title track intro. “And shoutout to my mama, I’m a son of a gun.”

Stream Son of a Gun below.

Migos feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again — “Need It”

A rising rapper joins seasoned hitmakers as Youngboy Never Broke Again teams up with Migos on the Atlanta trio’s “Need It.” The four emcees rhyme about their lifestyles over Buddha Bless production.

Takeoff asserts the crew’s influence on the track. “They stole the flow,” he raps. “Now they’re trying to run off with the fashion.” Quavo adds: “Drop a bag and cash it / Who gon’ impress ‘em the fastest?”

Elsewhere, Offset boasts: “My aim on point / Shooting that Glock give me pain in my joints.” Going back and forth with the guys, NBA Youngboy caps things off with a sports analogy: “I need it / This Draco undefeated / Go long! These bullets, he receive it.”

It’s been two years since Migos released a full-length album in Culture II. Since then, the guys have dropped a series of solo and side projects. This year, they’ve released a few singles, including “Give No Fxk,” “Taco Tuesday,” and “Racks 2 Skinny.”

If you “Need It,” find it below.

Teyana Taylor — “Bare With Me” & “Made It”

Ahead of her forthcoming The Album, Teyana Taylor drops a one-two punch of new material. The first of those tracks is “Bare With Me,” a smooth and mellow cut produced by Bizness Boi, Cardiak, and Ninety Four.

“I’ve been telling niggas lies,” she sings on the song. “Trying to split up all my time / With two or three guys / Because I can’t make up my mind / I know I’m so indecisive / I know that you don’t like it / And I never let my guard down but you’re steady trying to wife it.”

Next up, Taylor focuses on her achievements on “Made It,” a song with a graduation theme. “Girl, you made it,” she rejoices over production by Kanye West, NOVA Wav, and BoogzDaBeast. “It’s been a long time comin’ / All these blessings rollin’ in, I ain’t even see ‘em come in.”

“Class of 2020 this is for you,” Taylor said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, this pandemic has stopped us from physically gathering and celebrating all the hard work you’ve put in through the years but this pandemic can’t stop your spirit, it can’t dim your light, and it can’t take your degree away from you!! So when you make it out of this dark time, shine bright and light up the world!”

Videos for both songs can be seen below.