New York Knicks’ Legend Patrick Ewing Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

No one is immune.

Friday (May.22), the sports world was shocked to learn that New York Knicks’ legend and currently Georgetown men’s basketball coach, Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19, the university revealed. In the statement, Georgetown reveals that Ewing decided to go public with his diagnosis to show how serious the virus is that any and everyone can catch it.

The retired NBA Hall-of-Famer shared the sad news in a tweet with the caption:

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine, and we will all get through this.”

None of Ewing’s coaching staff have tested positive for the virus reportedly, and players are currently not allowed on campus per NCAA rules until June 1. Ewing, 57, is presently being isolated in a local hospital where he is being monitored. Since the announcement fans and the New York Knicks, where he spent the majority of his 17-year career, former teammates and other prominent sports figures have all rallied behind him.

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother pic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

Get well soon, Big Fella. Stay strong 🧡💙 https://t.co/QV3r5IcuTw — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 22, 2020

Prayers go out to ⁦@GeorgetownHoyas⁩ head coach the legendary PATRICK EWING who has been hospitalized due to coronavirus . Patrick is a gr8 guy whom I was blessed to have been part of the 2008 class with for induction into HOF @ESPN App https://t.co/u8D5vQdfAX — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 23, 2020

We will keep Patrick Ewing and his family in our thoughts as he continues to fight COVID-19.

