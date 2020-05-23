New York Knicks’ Legend Patrick Ewing Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

No one is immune.
Friday (May.22), the sports world was shocked to learn that New York Knicks’ legend and currently Georgetown men’s basketball coach, Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19, the university revealed. In the statement, Georgetown reveals that Ewing decided to go public with his diagnosis to show how serious the virus is that any and everyone can catch it.
The retired NBA Hall-of-Famer shared the sad news in a tweet with the caption:
None of Ewing’s coaching staff have tested positive for the virus reportedly, and players are currently not allowed on campus per NCAA rules until June 1. Ewing, 57, is presently being isolated in a local hospital where he is being monitored. Since the announcement fans and the New York Knicks, where he spent the majority of his 17-year career, former teammates and other prominent sports figures have all rallied behind him.
We will keep Patrick Ewing and his family in our thoughts as he continues to fight COVID-19.
Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty