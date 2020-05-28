Patrick Beverley Talks NBA’s Lack Of Communication About Resuming Season & COVID-19 Testing

In early March, when Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA was shell shocked and immediately put a halt to the season. The league even stopped the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game from happening that night.

Now, players are extra cautious about the virus that has now claimed the lives of over 100,000 Americans.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said he will not be returning to team facilities until he receives more information on teams and the leagues plan to safely reopen. Beverly believes the Clippers facilities are the cleanest in LA, but he is exercising extreme caution out of the safety of his family.

“I’m eager to play, ready to play, excited to play,” he told Scott Van Pelt on ESPN. “I just want things to kinda calm down a little bit more and kinda go back to normal before we get to jumping in cold tubs, hot tubs, laundry being done, and all that type of stuff. I wanna be prepared. It’s not for my health, but for the people I interact with, friends and family.”

Beverley said it’s “sad” he’s been finding out updates about the NBA’s return-to-play plans via Twitter rather than directly from the league itself.

It rea all that sad, it’s more of a product of the way things are now. The league itself is not putting this information out via Twitter, it’s often employees or individuals in the meeting leaking info to reporters who then put it on social media. These events usually happen within minutes of meetings and phone calls.

“Let us know. Don’t just string us along,” the Chicago-born player added. “If the NBA’s starting, if the NBA’s finished, just let us know. I challenge the NBA. We put blood, sweat, and tears for this league, and we feel there should be a certain amount of respect that we should be knowing what’s going on.”

Beverley continued to say that he’s prepared to do whatever is necessary of him in regards to testing in order to get the season going again.

The full interview is below.

There have been all kinds of different ideas and plans that have been floated around with what the NBA will do for the rest of the season– including finishing the season at Walt Disney World— but to this date, nothing’s been solidified.