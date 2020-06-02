Drake Donates $100,000 To National Bailout Fund For Protestors

Drizzy Drake is stepping up and using his platform and hefty bank account by donating $100,000 to National Bail Out.

The National Bail Out fund describes itself as an organization built on reuniting families, creating a national community of leaders who have experienced incarceration, and working with groups across the country to transform harmful systems to keep people safe and free.

Drake’s donation came after another Torontonian Mustafa the Poet, donated $400, and called on Drake and The Weeknd to do the same in an Instagram post. “My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd, swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families.”

Drake responded by doing exactly what Mustafa called him to do– add three zeros behind that. The six-figure donation was initially flagged as fraud, but Drake was able to straighten it out and posted proof of his generous payout.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

To this date, the National Bailout Fund has helped get 70 women out of jail and home to their families. You can donate here.

We’re still bailing out mamas & caregivers across the country! So far, we’ve reunited 69 folks with their families. Every mama gets #PPE, groceries and sustainable housing to ensure they can shelter in place & stay safe with loved ones during #covid19. ♥️ #WelcomeHomeMamas pic.twitter.com/t5I6xMPVs6 — #FreeBlackMamas (@NationalBailOut) May 15, 2020

Prior to his donation, Drake posted a poem on Instagram with the caption “Rest In Heaven George Floyd.”

Rap’s elite has been vocal about their disdain for police brutality and have used their star power to donate to charities. Lyricists like Wale and J. Cole have even joined the people and taken part in peaceful protests in their respective cities.

For all that are protesting, we hope you remain safe and still wear face masks– as a pandemic is still sweeping across the United States.