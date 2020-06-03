LeBron, Richard Sherman, & More React To Drew Brees’ Ignorant NFL Kneeling Protest Comments

Some people will never be able to grow beyond their ignorance — and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees seems to be one of those empty-minded, unenlightened, backward *ss people. Fortunately, we’ve got big names like LeBron James to put him in his place.

When asked by Yahoo’s On The Move how he felt about Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests making a return when the new NFL season begins, Brees responded: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

He went on to say that the anthem is really important to him because his two grandfathers served in the military. “Is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees added. “We still have a long away to go. But, I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity.”

LeBron, Richard Sherman, and more lit him up.

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

“WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [the American flag] and our soldiers (me and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him questions about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap’s peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you,” LeBron tweeted.

See Sherman and Doug Baldwin’s reactions below. Jesus, fix it.

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020