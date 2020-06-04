Medicine Music: R&B Singer Samson Logan Readies New Track “Favor”

Music is always a reflection of the times.

Sometimes the track takes a truthful approach and documents the cruel ways of the world, or it provides a distraction with uplifting vibes in the time of need. Singer, actor, and producer Samson Logan takes the latter approach on his new single entitled “Favor.” And the primary goal of his latest song is simple– to heal.

“I am excited to share my new single with you… My brand of music is ‘Medicine Music’ music that you can feel and music that heals. This is definitely a healing sound that the world needs right now,” Logan explains.

The forthcoming single is set to drop on June 16, but you can peep the artwork below.

But making music that heals isn’t Logan’s only creative venture– he also co-authored a book entitled Breathe, starred in the movie of the same name and made an appearance in famed productions like Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman. In addition to penning a book, writing his own music, he’s also got a voice to match– and displayed it when given the chance to sing the National Anthem at a Buffalo Bills game.

