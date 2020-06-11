LeBron James Partnering With Other Athletes & Celebs To Energize & Inform Black Voters

No, he won’t just shut up and dribble.

LeBron James never bites his tongue when it comes to matters pertaining to social justice and civil rights. Following the fatal arrest of George Floyd, James is even more active and on Wednesday (Jun.11) announced that he will be partnering with friends from both the sports and entertainment worlds to form ‘More Than A Vote.’

The New York Times reports James and other prominent Black athletes and celebrities will make it their mission to inform and energize Black voters while trying to stamp out voter suppression in cities pivotal to the 2020 November presidential election. ‘More Than A Vote’ is needed, on Tuesday (Jun.9) in Atlanta voter suppression reared its ugly head again, primarily in predominately Black neighborhoods. There were numerous reports of new voting machines not working and ridiculously long lines disheartening some voters.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told The New York Times. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

More Than A Vote takes its cues from James More Than An Athlete slogan and will aim to expose voter suppression tactics, filter out misinformation spread through social media, and encourage African Americans to register and vote.

Joining Bron on this mission will be fellow NBA ballers, Eric Bledsoe, Trae Young, Draymond Green, Udonis Haslem, Sam Perkins, Jalen Rose, Stephen Jackson, and Kendrick Perkins. WNBA ballers Skylar Diggins-Smith and Chiney Ogwumike are also on board as well as actor/comedian Kevin Hart.

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial. We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

Looks like LeBron won’t only be playing for NBA championship this year, he’s got his eyes on a bigger prize as well, getting Donald Trump out of the White House.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty