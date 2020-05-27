Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James & More Demand Justice For George Floyd

The fatal arrest of George Floyd has everyone speaking out.

Following the release of the viral video where a Minneapolis police officer can be seen placing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck while he yells, “I can’t breathe” before he subsequently died in police custody has the country on edge. The outrage to the video recorded by a bystander was swift and ultimately lead to the firing of four police officers, and while that move was necessary, it’s still not enough.

Protesters hit the streets demanding that officers involved in the death of Floyd, 46, to be charged with murder. While on social media, outspoken athletes like LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick have also used their large platforms to speak out against incidents. In an Instagram post that featured Kaepernick taking a knee and the officer with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck with the pointing why Kap did what he did on the football field with the caption:

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke”

Kaepernick also chimed in by sharing a tweet via his Instagram stories using the same two photos. They were not alone; other athletes, celebrities, and political figures have also chimed in on the matter demanding justice. Retired NBA ballers and now analyst Stephen Jackson shared an IG video where he reflected on Floyd, whom he referred to as “twin” due to them bearing a striking resemblance to each other.

Until those four officers are arrested and charged with murder, the unrest will continue. You can peep the other reactions to Floyd’s senseless killing allegedly at the hands of the Minnesota police in the gallery below.

Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty